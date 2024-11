La Fiat 500 version scooter électrique fait sensation à EICMA 2024 !

Today at @official_eicma Platum introduces the E-Moped 500, electric moped designed by #Pininfarina with the contribution of the Centro Stile FIAT, reinterpreting the classic elegance of the FIAT 500 in a sleek, eco-friendly form – 115 km of range, max speed of 80 km/h. pic.twitter.com/QFqY0H5Uw2