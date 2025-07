Pixel Watch 4 : les nouvelles options de bracelets et tailles révélées avant la sortie !

According to @MysteryLupin , the Google Pixel Watch 4 will come in WiFi and LTE versions, with two size options: 41mm and 45mm. It will be available in new colors: Black/Obsidian, Gold/Lemon, Moonstone, Silver/Iris, and Silver/Porcelain.#PixelWatch #Google #Gemini pic.twitter.com/xIefD7NZrI