BYD fait sensation avec une alliance révolutionnaire dans l’univers des scooters électriques !

BYD has signed deal w/ electric 2-wheeler producer TailG to supply its LFP battery for TailG's eBikes.

They will also work together to build cloud platform for battery safety on its eBikes.

BYD now has contracts for several 2/3-wheeler producers.

