Blackview W50 Pro : Lampe, musique et résistance à toute épreuve

Today's the day! Ready for the global ride with #Blackview #SHARK9 and #W50Pro? Grab early bird deals now—first come, first served! Miss this one, and you'll have to wait a whole year for the next chance!

Explore more SHARK 9: https://t.co/3Gq886Gjpv

Explore more W50 Pro:… pic.twitter.com/29WdhSxvYP