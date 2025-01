Le CES 2025 révèle les vélos électriques Segway… et ils ont du punch !

Did you hear the news? Today, we announced at @CES our new e-bikes, Xafari and Xyber! 🚴‍♂️🔥

If you want to keep up with the latest about beta testing, samples, pre-sale orders, and more, join our Facebook group: https://t.co/3kqig7NuPX pic.twitter.com/Xw9foY4VZG