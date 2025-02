Voiture électrique, à essence ou au diesel, laquelle est la plus fiable ?

🚨🇺🇸 TESLA'S A LONGEVITY LEGEND: REWRITING THE ROADMAP



A new study showed that Tesla's are endurance champs – they're not just fast; they're marathon runners, with EVs averaging 204,000 miles and lasting 20.3 years.



This study flips the script on electric vehicles, proving… pic.twitter.com/hUqQH0qAzN