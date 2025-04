Tesla face à l’obsolescence, plusieurs millions de voitures en danger ?

$TSLA 'autonomous fleet' consists of



🤖 4.9 MILLION (70%) vehicles on HW3 or older



🤖 HW3 CANNOT work with FSD Unsupervised and Elon / Tesla promised to upgrade for FREE



🤖 2.1 MILLION (30%) on HW4, which may not work with FSD Unsupervised (still beta testing on public roads) pic.twitter.com/87KnhFWRVE