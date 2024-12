La franchise culte revient : Bandai dévoile Gundam GQuuuuuuX pour 2025

Studio Khara and Sunrise have announced TV anime "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX" which will receive an early theatrical release on January 17.



Hideaki Anno and Yoji Enokido will be in charge of script with Kazuya Tsurumaki as director.https://t.co/HldZIMQjVP #GQuuuuuuX pic.twitter.com/kZviZc7vqg